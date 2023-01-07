Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 737 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

