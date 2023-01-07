Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 76,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $101,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

