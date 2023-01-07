Clarius Group LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,132,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 262,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

