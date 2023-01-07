Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.