Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,559 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,910.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $87.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.