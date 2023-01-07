Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.82.

NYSE:BDX opened at $259.34 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.30.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

