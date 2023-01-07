Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Baxter International Stock Down 7.8 %

BAX stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

