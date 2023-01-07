Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $46.12 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

