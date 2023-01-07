Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

BAC opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

