Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of AVNS opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

