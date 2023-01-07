Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.52. Atento shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 30,760 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Atento Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atento
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.