Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.52. Atento shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 30,760 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atento Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atento

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

