Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,942 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

