American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.95.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.28. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.