Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $101,429,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,034,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,853,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

