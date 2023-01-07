Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 76,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $101,429,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

