Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.6 %

AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.