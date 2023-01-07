Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.