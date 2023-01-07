9,100 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 41.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

