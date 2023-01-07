6,800 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

