24,100 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,449.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $539,692.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barnes Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of B opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.