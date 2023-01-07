13,600 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 737,637 shares of company stock valued at $50,031,153. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

