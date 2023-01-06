Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.89, but opened at $34.59. Wayfair shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 14,092 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,366 shares of company stock worth $1,742,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
