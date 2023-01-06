Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $125.34 and last traded at $125.22. 56,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,482,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.62.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

