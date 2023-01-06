UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock to $225.00. The company traded as high as $202.44 and last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 117460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UniFirst Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.74.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.71%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

