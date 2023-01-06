Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ultra Clean in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $3.74 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 347,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

