Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $530.00. The company traded as high as $490.97 and last traded at $490.50, with a volume of 10630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.52.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.24.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

