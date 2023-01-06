Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

