Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

