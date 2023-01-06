Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

