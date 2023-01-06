Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 144,968 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 518,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 434,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after buying an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.0 %

XRAY stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

