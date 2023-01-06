Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 214.1% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 312.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $87,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

