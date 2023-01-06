Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average of $230.29. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

