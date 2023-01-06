State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.