State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.42.

Shares of DECK opened at $395.08 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $404.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.27 and a 200 day moving average of $334.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

