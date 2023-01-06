State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.