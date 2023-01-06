State of Michigan Retirement System Has $191.21 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,438 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $191,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average of $230.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.