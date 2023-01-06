SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.44. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 21,228 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock worth $13,039,871. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
SentinelOne Stock Down 11.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.50.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
Featured Stories
