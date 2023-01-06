SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.44. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 21,228 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock worth $13,039,871. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Down 11.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

