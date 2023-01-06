Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.34. 1,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,352,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 139,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,103.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 139,606 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,664,103.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,185.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,992 shares of company stock worth $8,714,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

