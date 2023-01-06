Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in United Rentals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $364.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

