Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roivant Sciences traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.87. 50,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,242,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences
In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,247,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,247,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800,080 shares of company stock worth $27,809,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.30.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.