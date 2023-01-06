Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 25,452 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,915.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

