Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Down 3.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $323.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

