Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $59.11. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 1,236 shares changing hands.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Read More
