Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $59.11. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 1,236 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 336,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,523,351 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.