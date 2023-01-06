Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $134.30 and last traded at $134.39, with a volume of 20251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.54.

Specifically, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.87, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,897,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.