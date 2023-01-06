Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,917.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $86.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

