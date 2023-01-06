Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $220.16, but opened at $212.30. Morningstar shares last traded at $213.06, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $3,109,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,715,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,096,768.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.83.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.