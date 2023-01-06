Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,384 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

