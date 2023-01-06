Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $228,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

