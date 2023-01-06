Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

