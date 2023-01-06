Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $113.23 and last traded at $112.92. 26,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,874,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.58.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum
In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.