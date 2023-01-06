Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $113.23 and last traded at $112.92. 26,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,874,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.58.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.